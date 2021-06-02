STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jodie Foster to receive honorary Palme d'or at Cannes Film Festival 2021

Foster will be a special guest of the opening ceremony on July 6 to collect her award, which recognizes artistic career achievement and a commitment to major issues.

Published: 02nd June 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Jodie Foster

Academy Award-winning actor Jodie Foster (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran Hollywood actor and filmmaker Jodie Foster will receive the honorary Palme d'or at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, the organizers announced Wednesday.

Foster will be a special guest of the opening ceremony on July 6 to collect her award, which recognizes artistic career achievement and a commitment to major issues.

The 58-year-old actor said Cannes holds a special place in her career spanning over five decades.

She first attended the film gala in 1976 as a teenager with "Taxi Driver", which ultimately left with the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded at the festival.

"Cannes is a festival to which I owe so much, it has completely changed my life. My first time on the Croisette was a defining moment for me. Showcasing one of my films here has always been a dream of mine," said Foster in a statement.

A child prodigy, the actor is best known for her Academy Award winning turns in "The Accused" and "The Silence of the Lambs", along with other notable titles like "Sommersby", "Panic Room" and "Flightplan".

Foster made her directorial debut in 1991 with "Little Man Tate".

A total of seven of her films, as actor or director, have screened at the prestigious film extravaganza.

"I am flattered that Cannes thought of me and I am very honoured to be able to share a few words of wisdom or tell an adventure or two with a new generation of filmmakers," she added.

Festival President Pierre Lescure said Foster has provided the team with an amazing gift by coming to celebrate the return of the festival on the Croisette.

Cannes Film Festival was cancelled last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Her aura is unparalleled: she embodies modernity, the radiant intelligence of independence and the need for freedom," added Lescure.

"Jodie never ceases to reinvent herself. She questions with her piercing gaze, learns from others, and is willing to step back from her beliefs in order to forge new morals. Do what is fair. An idea that she strives to convey in the decisions she makes as an actress and director, and which makes her so precious during these confusing times. We will honour her with warmth and admiration," said the festival's General Delegate, Thierry Fremaux.

Previous recipients of the honorary Palme d'Or include Jeanne Moreau, Bernardo Bertolucci, Jane Fonda, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Manoel de Oliveira, Jean-Pierre Leaud, Agnès Varda and Alain Delon.

Leos Carax' "Annette" will open the upcoming edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which has filmmaker Spike Lee will serve as the jury head.

The gala will close on July 17.

Foster most recently won the best supporting actress Golden Globe for her performance in the true story legal drama feature "The Mauritanian".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jodie Foster 2021 Cannes Film Festival
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp