Thank you for enjoying 'Butter', says BTS as band tops Billboard Hot 100 again

Published: 02nd June 2021 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

In this video image provided by NBC, BTS performs during the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

In this video image provided by NBC, BTS performs during the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BTS has earned their fourth No 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their latest summer single "Butter" and the South Korean music sensation on Wednesday said they hope to keep delivering "refreshing and passionate music".

Last year, the group topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Dynamite", their first English single, remix of "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)", and "Life Goes On", the first song performed primarily in Korean to debut in the top spot.

Olivia Rodrigo claimed the No 2 and 3 spots with "good 4 u" and "deja vu", with Dua Lipa and DaBaby's "Levitating" featuring at No 4 on the chart.

A groovy disco-pop summer track, "Butter" was released on May 21.

It is their second English single following "Dynamite", which earned BTS a Grammy Award nomination.

The septet, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, said the aim of their newest hit was to bring a "fun song that anyone can enjoy".

"We're happy and honored that the song reached No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 again. We wouldn't have gotten our fourth chart-topping song without everyone's love and support. Thank you for enjoying 'Butter' and we will keep working hard to deliver refreshing and passionate music," BTS said in a statement.

This feat has made them the first group to have three No 1 entries as well as the fastest group to run their first four No 1 singles since the Jackson 5 in 1970.

According to the press release, "Butter" became the most streamed song in a day in Spotify's history, amassing 20.9 million global streams on the day of its release.

Its music video also set a new all-time 24 hour record of 108.2 million views and the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with 3.9 million peak concurrents.

In celebration of the eighth anniversary of their debut, BTS is holding the two-day live-streaming event BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo on June 13 and 14.

The full name of the group is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) or Beyond The Scene, their English branding, and they enjoy massive popularity across countries.

