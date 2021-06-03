Jonathan Majors in talks to join Michael B. Jordan in 'Creed III'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'Lovecraft Country' actor Jonathan Majors is in talks to star opposite Michael B. Jordan in MGM's upcoming boxing drama 'Creed III'.

As per Variety, though the star is in early talks to co-star in the film, details about his role are unknown at this time.

'Creed III' will hit theatres on November 23, 2022, and bring back co-stars Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad.

Jordan will make his directorial debut with the film, in addition to producing it. Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin wrote the script, based on an outline by Ryan Coogler, who directed the original 'Creed' in 2015 and served as an executive producer for 'Creed II' in 2018.

After breaking out in 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco', Majors has drawn Emmy consideration for his starring role in HBO's 'Lovecraft Country'.

He also appeared in Spike Lee's critically acclaimed war drama 'Da 5 Bloods' last year. Up next, he will play Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,' star in Jeymes Samuel's Western 'The Harder They Fall' and lead J.D. Dillard's action war film 'Devotion'.

Coogler tapped into Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa franchise to focus on Adonis 'Creed' Johnson, son of the fallen boxing champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) from 'Rocky IV', to major success.

'Creed' earned USD 173 million at the box office and an Oscar nomination for Stallone, and 'Creed II' took home USD 214 million at the box office.

Jordan will also serve as a producer on 'Creed III', alongside Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Jonathan Glickman and Ryan Coogler, producing in association with Proximity Media.

Executive producers are Adam Rosenberg, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler.