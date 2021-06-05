Jamie Lee Curtis, Blumhouse acquire Patricia Cornwall’s work

By Express News Service

Knives Out-fame Jamie Lee Curtis and Blumhouse Television have joined hands to acquire the rights to Patricia Cornwall’s popular character Kay Scarpetta.

Curtis’ Comet Pictures and Blumhouse are currently looking for a showrunner and a network for the series.

Scarpetta, a forensic pathologist, has appeared in 25 crime thriller novels since her first appearance in Cornwall’s Postmortem back in 1990 to the latest Autopsy, set to be released in December.

It is not clear as of now whether Curtis will also act in the series but the project is a part of her initial deal with Blumhouse and she will executive produce the show with Jeremy Gold.

Blumhouse Television’s Jason Blum and Chris McCumber are additionally listed as executive producers.

Curtis is currently busy shooting for Eli Roth’s Borderlands and has horror films Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. She is also part of a sci-fi mystery titled Everything Everywhere All at Once.