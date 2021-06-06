STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Issa Rae to voice Spider-Woman in 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequel

According to a media report, Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompson will be directing the animated movie.

Actress Issa Rae (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-producer Issa Rae has come on board the cast of the sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning animated feature "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" as Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have penned the screenplay along with David Callaham.

Lord and Miller are also producing.

Rae joins returning voice actors Shameik Moore (as main hero Miles Morales) and Hailee Steinfeld (as Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Gwen).

Original "Spider-Verse" director Peter Ramsey is serving as an executive producer on the project.

Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg are also producing.

