STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'The Matrix 4' adds Christina Ricci to cast

Warner Bros, the studio behind the Keanu Reeves-led sci-fi movie series, shared Ricci's casting in a press kit issued to Variety.

Published: 07th June 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Christina Ricci

Actress Christina Ricci (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Christina Ricci is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the much-anticipated fourth installment in the "Matrix" franchise.

Warner Bros, the studio behind the Keanu Reeves-led sci-fi movie series, shared Ricci's casting in a press kit issued to Variety.

"The Matrix 4", directed by Lana Wachowski, also features Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris.

Actors Jessica Henwick, Telma Hopkins, Erendira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Brian J Smith round out the cast.

Ricci has previously collaborated with Wachowski on 2008 movie "Speed Racer".

The Warner Bros and Village Roadshow co-production, "The Matrix 4" is written by Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by Wachowski and her sister, Lilly.

The film is set to premiere on December 22, 2021 in theatres and on streaming platform HBO Max.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christina Ricci The Matrix 4
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp