STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

The Weeknd sweeps 2021 Juno Awards, here's the list of winners

At Sunday's ceremony, the Weeknd was presented with two more awards: artist of the year and album of the year for 'After Hours'.

Published: 07th June 2021 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

The Weeknd

The Weeknd (Photo| Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The winners for the 2021 Juno Awards have been announced and The Weeknd won big at this year's ceremony, taking home five honours.

As per Variety, during the opening night of the awards, 'Blinding Lights' won single of the year, 'After Hours' took home the award for contemporary R&B recording of the year and the Weeknd was awarded songwriter of the year, along with his co-writers Belly and Jason "DaHeala" Quenneville.

At Sunday's ceremony, the Weeknd was presented with two more awards: artist of the year and album of the year for 'After Hours'.

Other winners include singer Shawn Mendes, who won the Juno Fan Choice award; Harry Styles, who took home the honour for international album of the year for 'Fine Line' and Justin Bieber, whose album 'Changes' won pop album of the year.

Here is the complete list of winners:

  • 'Blinding Lights,' the Weeknd
  • The Weeknd
  • 'After Hours,' the Weeknd
  • Shawn Mendes
  • 'Fine Line,' Harry Styles
  • Arkells
  • JP Saxe
  • Crown Lands
  • The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), Belly (Ahmad Balshe), and Jason 'DaHeala' Quenneville
  • 'Changes,' Justin Bieber
  • 'The Lemonade Stand,' Tenille Townes
  • 'Sad Hunk,' Bahamas
  • 'Pray for It,' July Talk
  • 'Ruthless,' JJ Wilde
  • Jann Arden
  • The Hip
  • 'With You,' Sammy Jackson
  • 'Elegant Traveler,' Jocelyn Gould
  • 'The reMission,' Andy Milne and Unison
  • 'Movements III,' Blitz//Berlin
  • 'Quand la nuit tombe,' Louis-Jean Cormier
  • 'Heart Parade,' Splash'N Boots
  • 'Mosaique,' Ensemble Made in Canada
  • 'Ginastera - Bernstein - Moussa: OEuvres pour violon et orchestre / Works for Violin and Orchestra Orchestre symphonique de Montreal,' conducted by Kent Nagano, feat. Andrew Wan
  • 'Violin Concerto 'Adrano,'' Samy Moussa
  • 'Elements Vol. 1,' Tobi
  • 'Bubba,' Kaytranada
  • 'After Hours,' The Weeknd
  • 'Solid,' Savannah Re
  • 'I Pray,' TOME x Sean Kingston
  • 'North Star Calling,' Leela Gilday
  • 'Bravado,' Rose Cousins
  • 'Bet on Love,' Pharis and Jason Romero
  • 'Church House Blues,' Crystal Shawanda
  • 'The Way,' Shawna Cain
  • 'Espiral,' Okan
  • WondaGurl
  • Serban Ghenea
  • Julien Hebert (Art Director), David Beauchemin (Designer), Florence Obrecht (Illustrator), Marc-Etienne Mongrain (Photographer) -- 'Notre-Dame-Des-Sept-Douleurs,' Klo Pelgag
  • 'No One's in the Room,' Emma Higgins and Jessie Reyez
  • 'Suddenly,' Caribou
  • 'Abyss,' Unleash the Archers
  • 'Such Pretty Forks in the Road,' Alanis Morissette
  • 'Horse Power,' Jacob Samuel

The Juno Awards recognise the best musical achievements of Canadian artists each year, with most awards selected by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

The winners for nine of the categories, including album of the year and artist of the year, are determined by sales figures, though members of CARAS select the nominees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Weeknd Juno Awards Juno Awards 2021
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp