STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan to star as reporters who broke Harvey Weinstein story

As per Variety, Mulligan and Kazan will feature in 'She Said', a movie about The New York Times sexual harassment investigation against Weinstein that kicked off the #MeToo movement.

Published: 08th June 2021 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Harvey Weinstein, Me Too movement

Harvey Weinstein (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actors Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are set to star as reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who exposed disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

As per Variety, Mulligan and Kazan will feature in 'She Said', a movie about The New York Times sexual harassment investigation against Weinstein that kicked off the #MeToo movement.

Mulligan and Kazan are in final negotiations for the Universal Pictures movie to play Twohey and Kantor, the authors of the book 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement'.

The upcoming film will focus on Twohey and Kantor's work to uncover the widespread sexual harassment and assault allegations over several decades against Weinstein, The Weinstein Company co-chairman who was eventually sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Kantor and Twohey broke the first story on Weinstein on October 5, 2017, and produced a series of stories after as more females came forward. They won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service, along with Ronan Farrow from The New Yorker, for their investigation and reporting.

Maria Schrader, an Emmy winner for Netflix's 'Unorthodox', is helming from a script by Oscar winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz. Production on the film is set to begin this summer.

Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment optioned the rights to 'She Said' in 2018 under their co-production deal. Megan Ellison will executive produce for Annapurna with Sue Naegle. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce for Plan B.

Universal VP of production Lexi Barta will oversee the project for the studio.

Mulligan, who was nominated for an Oscar this year for 'Promising Young Woman', is set to begin filming on Johan Renck's 'Spaceman' and Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro'.

Kazan recently starred in 'The Plot Against America', the Coen brothers' 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' and 'The Big Sick'.

'She Said' reunites Mulligan and Kazan on their third project. Mulligan and Kazan starred in Ian Ricksons' Broadway production of 'The Seagull' in 2008. In 2018, Mulligan starred in the film 'Wildlife', which Kazan co-wrote and produced.

This is the first time they will appear together onscreen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Carey Mulligan Megan Twohey Jodi Kantor Harvey Weinstein Metoo
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp