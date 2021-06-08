Evil Dead Rise goes on floors in New Zealand

By Express News Service

Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead series is perhaps the most influential horror films of all time, which has inspired several other films of the genre to date. The director announced that a new film in the series is in development back in 2019, but like many other productions across the world, the upcoming project couldn’t take off due to the pandemic. However, now, the film has gone on floors in New Zealand.

Titled Evil Dead Rise, the film will be directed by Lee Cronin, who is known for his debut film The Hole In The Ground (2019). Cronin took to Twitter to share the clapboard from the sets of the film. Sam Raimi will be producing the film along with actor Lee Campbell, who has retired from his role as Ash Willaims (the lead character of the franchise).

Unlike the previous movies in the franchise, which were set in remote locations, Evil Dead Rise will be happening in a city. Australian actor Alyssa Sutherland, known for her role in Blood Vessel (2019), will be playing the lead role and Lily Sullivan will be playing her sister in the upcoming movie.

