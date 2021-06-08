STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'One Direction' star Liam Payne calls off engagement with Maya Henry

Published: 08th June 2021 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 02:29 PM

Singer Liam Payne

Singer Liam Payne (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "One Direction" star Liam Payne has called off his engagement to model Maya Henry.

The news comes just less than a year after they revealed their engagement in August 2020.

During his virtual appearance on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast, the 27-year-old singer confirmed that he was now single.

Payne said he was "disappointed" with himself for "hurting people", reported Entertainment Weekly.

"I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people.

That annoys me.

I've just not been very good at relationships," he said.

"And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point.

I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.

And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship," he added.

Payne refrained from divulging the exact cause for his split from 20-year-old Henry but said that he felt he "wasn't giving a very good version of (himself) anymore".

"I can honestly say that I feel better out of it. I didn't feel good for doing what I did but it had to happen. I know that's the corniest way of saying it was best for both of us. But it just feels like that," the singer added.

Payne and Henry were first linked in August 2018 and they confirmed their relationship in 2019.

Payne previously dated "Girls Aloud" singer Cheryl between 2016 and 2018.

They share a son, Bear, who was born in March 2017.

