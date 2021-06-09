STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kevin Hart, John Krasinski and more join animated movie 'DC League of Super-Pets'

"DC League of Super-Pets" will centre on Superman's dog, who teams up with a flying cat to stop crime while the Man of Steel is on vacation.

Published: 09th June 2021 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Kevin Hart

Comedian Kevin Hart (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: An ensemble and diverse cast of Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna and Keanu Reeves will voice star in Dwayne Johnson-led animated feature "DC League of Super-Pets".

In the Warner Bros movie, to be written and directed by Jared Stern, Johnson will lend his voice to the character of Krypto the Super-Dog, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"DC League of Super-Pets" will centre on Superman's dog, who teams up with a flying cat to stop crime while the Man of Steel is on vacation.

Also joining the voice cast are actors Vanessa Bayer and Kate McKinnon.

Sam Levine will serve as co-director on the project, which Johnson is producing through his company Seven Bucks Productions, along with his partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.

Patricia Hicks, Jared Stern will also produce, while John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller will serve as executive producers.

The movie will release in US theatres on May 20, 2022.

