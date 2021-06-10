Lisa Kudrow to lead Disney musical 'Better Nate Than Ever'

By Express News Service

Friends star Lisa Kudrow will star in Disney+’s upcoming musical comedy Better Nate Than Ever.

Tim Federle (Ferdinand), who recently served as showrunner in Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, will adapt and direct the feature, which is based on his novel about a 13-year-old boy from Pittsburgh, Nate Foster, who sneaks off with his best friend Libby to attend a major musical audition after not being cast in their school play.

However, when Nate meets his long-lost aunt Heidi (Kudrow), his adventure turns upside-down, and they need each other to make their dreams come true.

The casting of the two child actors for the lead roles is kept under wraps. Overseen by Disney, the filming of the show is currently underway in New York.

Better Nate Than Ever is produced by Mare Platt, known for producing La La Land, Mary Poppins Returns and Cruella.Kudrow was recently seen in HBO Max’s Friends Reunion, Fox’s Housebroken and Season 2 of Netflix’s Feel Good. The actor will return to reprise her role in Boss Baby 2.