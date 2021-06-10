STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Lisa Kudrow to lead Disney musical 'Better Nate Than Ever'

'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow will star in Disney+’s upcoming musical comedy 'Better Nate Than Ever'.

Published: 10th June 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Lisa Kudrow

Hollywood actress Lisa Kudrow (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Friends star Lisa Kudrow will star in Disney+’s upcoming musical comedy Better Nate Than Ever.

Tim Federle (Ferdinand), who recently served as showrunner in Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, will adapt and direct the feature, which is based on his novel about a 13-year-old boy from Pittsburgh, Nate Foster, who sneaks off with his best friend Libby to attend a major musical audition after not being cast in their school play. 

However, when Nate meets his long-lost aunt Heidi (Kudrow), his adventure turns upside-down, and they need each other to make their dreams come true.

The casting of the two child actors for the lead roles is kept under wraps. Overseen by Disney, the filming of the show is currently underway in New York.

Better Nate Than Ever is produced by Mare Platt, known for producing La La Land, Mary Poppins Returns and Cruella.Kudrow was recently seen in HBO Max’s Friends Reunion, Fox’s Housebroken and Season 2 of Netflix’s Feel Good. The actor will return to reprise her role in Boss Baby 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Better Nate Than Ever Lisa Kudrow
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp