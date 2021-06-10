Madelaine Petsch joins rom-com 'About Fate'

By Express News Service

Actor Madelaine Petsch has joined the cast of the upcoming romantic comedy About Fate. She will star alongside Emma Roberts in the film which includes Thomas Mann, Anna Akana and Lewis Tan.

Directed by Marius Weisberg and written by Tiffany Paulsen, About Fate follows two people, who staunchly believe in love, and yet seem to be unable to find its true meaning.

On a fateful New Year’s Eve, their paths cross each other, and comedy and chaos ensue. Petsch is all set to play the role of Mann’s girlfriend, who is thrilled that her boyfriend will propose to her on New Year’s Eve, an event that she’s orchestrating for Instagram enthusiastically.

The rom-com is produced by Vincent Newman, while worldwide sales is handled by Endeavor Content.

The shoot of the film begins in June in Boston. Petsch is best known for the hit CW series Riverdale. She was recently seen on Netflix’s Sightless. She has also produced a documentary, Meat Me Halfway, which premieres next month.