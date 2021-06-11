Liam Neeson not coming back as Qui-Gon Jinn for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran action start Liam Neeson has shot down the rumours that he will return as Qui-Gon Jinn in forthcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series at Disney Plus.

Actor Ewan McGregor is reprising his role of Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the series, which will be written by Joby Harold and directed by Deborah Chow.

Set 10 years after the events of 2005 "Star Wars" movie "Revenge of the Sith", the show follows the adventures of Kenobi during his time on Tatooine.

During his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", to promote his new film "The Ice Road", Neeson was asked if he will return as Qui-Gon Jinn in the show.

"I heard Ewan McGregor was gonna do a series. No, I don't think so. No, I haven't been approached," the Irish actor replied.

Neeson, 69, who famously played the part in 1999 movie "The Phantom Menace", then joked that Disney-owned Lucasfilm could not afford him to be in the series.

"They don't have enough money," he said.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi", a six-episode series, will also star Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Erskine, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend and Benny Safdie.