STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kate Middleton reacts to niece Lilibet Diana's birth, says 'can't wait to meet her'

Since Meghan and Harry relocated to California last year, it's unclear when the Queen will get to meet her 11th great-grandchild in person.

Published: 12th June 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Kate Middleton-Prince William-Pakistan Trip-Imran Khan-Princess Diana-Photos

Kate Middleton and Prince William. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Kate Middleton expressed her excitement to meet her new niece, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

As per People magazine, the royal teamed up with First Lady Dr Jill Biden on Friday for a visit to a school, where a reporter asked Kate about the recent arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter.

"I wish her all the very best," Kate said.

She added, "I can't wait to meet her because haven't yet met her. So hopefully that will be soon."

The reporter followed up by asking Kate if she had video chatted with the baby yet. "No, I haven't," she replied.

Kate and Prince William joined fellow members of the royal family in welcoming their new addition over the weekend.

Sharing a black-and-white shot of Meghan during her pregnancy with Harry and their 2-year-old son Archie by photographer Misan Harriman on their social media accounts, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Lilibet Diana has already met her great-grandmother and namesake, Queen Elizabeth, over a video call.

According to a source in this week's issue of People magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived" as soon as they returned home from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, not far from the family's home in Montecito, California.

Since Meghan and Harry relocated to California last year, it's unclear when the Queen will get to meet her 11th great-grandchild in person.

Although Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK for the July 1 unveiling of the Kensington Palace statue in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana, Meghan and their two children won't be making the trip.

Prince Harry and Meghan may decide to spend the holidays in the UK at the end of this year, or they may wait until next summer to join the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking 70 years of her service to the throne.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kate Middleton Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp