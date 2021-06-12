STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Riz Ahmed slams Hollywood for 'toxic' portrayal of Muslims and 'frankly racist' movies

Ahmed, who became the first Muslim to get a best actor Oscar nomination, recently launched the initiative, the Blueprint for Muslim Inclusion, to increase the community's representation in cinema.

Published: 12th June 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Riz Ahmed. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: Oscar-nominated actor Riz Ahmed has called out Hollywood for the stereotypical and "toxic" portrayal of Muslim community in its films.

Ahmed, who became the first Muslim to get a best actor Oscar nomination, recently launched the initiative, the Blueprint for Muslim Inclusion, to increase the community's representation in cinema.

The initiative was launched in partnership with the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, the Ford Foundation and Pillars Fund.

In a video posted on his social media handles, Ahmed said, "The problem with Muslim misrepresentation is one that can't be ignored any more."

The 38-year-old British-Pakistani actor said it was a "bittersweet" moment for him when he was nominated at the 2021 Oscars for his performance in "Sound of Metal".

"I simultaneously wore that slightly dubious accolade with a sense of gratitude personally. I also felt tremendous sadness. How was it that out of 1.6 billion people - a quarter of the world's population - none of us had ever been in this position until now? "I asked myself, if I'm the exception to the rule, what must the rule be about people like me? What must the unwritten rule be about Muslims - a quarter of the world's population - and their place in our stories, our culture and their place in our society, if any?" Ahmed said.

The actor asserted that the problematic portrayal of Muslims in cinema is something that cannot be fixed by a "handful of prominent Muslims in the business".

"The progress that's being made by a few of us doesn't paint an overall picture of progress if most of the portrayals of Muslims on screen are either nonexistent or entrenched in those stereotypical, toxic, two-dimensional portrayals," he added.

Ahmed singled out Oscar-winning movies -- "American Sniper", "The Hurt Locker" and "Argo" -- as "frankly racist".

"(These) films dehumanise and demonise Muslim characters, insofar as they are the perpetrators or victims of violence, unworthy of empathy or incapable of empathy," the actor said.

Similarly, he criticised Amazon's smash hit series "The Boys".

"(It is) a show that I loved and binged. A very self-aware, modern kip show. One with a gigantic cast, multi-racial multi-species. (But) I can't tell you how gutted I was when halfway through that show Muslim's turn up, the first and only time, to hijack a plane."

"Oh actually, they turn up another time in the first series, to play super-villains whose superpower is to suicide bomb people," Ahmed said.

Such a thing would not happen to any other minority group, the actor said, citing the example of "Black Panther".

"Even a film like 'Black Panther', one of the most woke progressive mainstream moments in our culture in recent years. And Muslims turn up in the start of that film as terrorists to kidnap school girls and then disappear," he added.

Alongside the release of The Blueprint for Muslim Inclusion, a study by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, titled "Missing and Maligned", found that Muslims rarely appear on screen, or are shown in a negative light if they do.

It examined a total of 8,965 speaking characters across 200 top-grossing movies between 2017 and 2019 from the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

The study found that just 1.6 percent of characters were Muslim.

They were mostly shown as outsiders, threatening or subservient, and about one-third were perpetrators of violence.

More than half were targets of violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Riz Ahmed Muslim community representation
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp