'All the President's Men' actor Ned Beatty passes away at 83

It has been reported that the actor passed away due to natural causes.

Published: 14th June 2021

By Express News Service

Actor Ned Beatty, who has acted in over 160 Hollywood films, passed away on Sunday. He was 83. The news of his demise was confirmed by the actor's manager Deborah Miller. It has been reported that the actor passed away due to natural causes.

Beatty is best-known for his roles in films like Network (1976), Friendly Fire (1979), Hear My Song (1991), Deliverance (1972), Nashville (1975), All the President's Men (1976), Silver Streak (1976), Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977), Superman (1978) and its 1980 sequel, The Toy (1982), The Fourth Protocol (1987),  Repossessed (1990), and Rudy (1993), to name a few.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Network. Baggage Claim in 2013 marked his final film role. Beatty is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnson, and his eight children.

