Jameela Jamil confirmed for role in She-Hulk

Jameela Jamil, best known for playing Tahani Al-Jamil in the fantasy comedy series The Good Place, is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The radio-presenter-turned-actor has been reportedly cast as the villainous Titania in the upcoming MCU show, She-Hulk.

The show stars actor Tatiana Maslany, known for her roles in Perry Mason and Orphan Black, as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner. Mark Ruffalo, who essayed Banner in films, will also be reportedly reprising his popular character. Moreover, Tim Roth, who played Emil Blonsky, the villain in The Incredible Hulk will be returning to play the character in the series.

The pilot episode of She-Hulk will be directed by Kat Corio with Jessica Gao serving as the writer. The show is expected to premiere in 2022. Meanwhile, Jamil will also be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, headlined by Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez.

