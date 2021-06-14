Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman to star in 'May December'

By Express News Service

Actors Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore have been roped in to headline director Todd Haynes’ drama film May December.

May December tells the story of a Hollywood actor (Portman) who travels to Maine to study a woman (Moore), who she’s set to play in a film.

The woman was the subject of a tabloid scandal, two decades prior, for marrying a man who is 23 years younger than her. As she and her husband ready their twin girls off to college, their family dynamic begins to unravel under the actor’s lens.

The film will have a script by Samy Burch, based on a story from herself and Alex Mechanik. The shooting of the film is expected to begin in 2022. Rocket Science will launch the international sales of the project at Virtual Cannes Market this year, while the domestic sales will be handled by UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance. Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell of Gloria Sanchez Productions and Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler of Killer Films will produce alongside Portman and Sophie Mas under their MountainA banner.

Portman, a three-time Oscar nominee, just completed production on Marvel’s upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Moore is a five-time Academy Award nominee, is currently playing in Apple’s Lisey’s Story.