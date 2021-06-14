Madonna to direct her biopic; screenwriter Erin Wilson to script  

By Express News Service

Pop icon Madonna has roped in screenwriter Erin Wilson to pen her upcoming biopic. It was reported last year that Madonna was working with Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody for a upcoming biopic. However, recent reports suggested that Cody has exited the project as she encountered challenges in working with the singer.

Later reports claimed that Universal Pictures, the producer of the biopic, was on the hunt for a new scribe. Now, Madonna has confirmed these developments. The singer took to her social media handles to upload a series of pictures with Wilson, with a caption that suggests that the latter is her new writer and that they are working on the screenplay.

The biopic is set to be directed by the pop sensation herself, who has been part of 17 films so far and has directed two ventures, namely Filth and Wisdom (2008) and W.E (2011).Cody won the Academy Award for the Best Screenplay for the coming-of-age drama Juno.

She later wrote Jennifer’s Body and Young Adult among others.Wilson is known for writing films like Secretary, and The Girl on the Train. The yet-untitled film is produced by Donna Langley and Amy Pascal on behalf of Universal Pictures.Sara Zambreno and Guy Oseary will serve as executive producers.

Senior executive VP of Production Erik Baiers and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.