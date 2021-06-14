STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Madonna to direct her biopic; screenwriter Erin Wilson to script  

The singer took to her social media handles to upload a series of pictures with Wilson, with a caption that suggests that the latter is her new writer and that they are working on the screenplay.

Published: 14th June 2021 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Pop singer Madonna

Pop singer Madonna (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Pop icon Madonna has roped in screenwriter Erin Wilson to pen her upcoming biopic. It was reported last year that Madonna was working with Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody for a upcoming biopic. However, recent reports suggested that Cody has exited the project as she encountered challenges in working with the singer.

Later reports claimed that Universal Pictures, the producer of the biopic, was on the hunt for a new scribe. Now, Madonna has confirmed these developments. The singer took to her social media handles to upload a series of pictures with Wilson, with a caption that suggests that the latter is her new writer and that they are working on the screenplay.

The biopic is set to be directed by the pop sensation herself, who has been part of 17 films so far and has directed two ventures, namely Filth and Wisdom (2008) and W.E (2011).Cody won the Academy Award for the Best Screenplay for the coming-of-age drama Juno.

She later wrote Jennifer’s Body and Young Adult among others.Wilson is known for writing films like Secretary, and The Girl on the Train. The yet-untitled film is produced by Donna Langley and Amy Pascal on behalf of Universal Pictures.Sara Zambreno and Guy Oseary will serve as executive producers.

Senior executive VP of Production Erik Baiers and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madonna Erin Wilson Diablo Cody Universal Pictures Madonna biopic
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp