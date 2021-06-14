STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meghan Markle's father accuses Oprah of taking advantage of Prince Harry

Targeting Oprah for her recent mental health docuseries 'The Me You Can't See', Thomas claimed that the American host took advantage of a "weakened" Prince Harry to build her own network.

Oprah Winfrey (L) and Prince Harry (R) in a still from 'The Me You Can't See' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Seems like Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has now shifted his target of criticising Meghan and Prince Harry to American host Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex's father recently appeared on Australia's '60 Minutes' show, and claimed that he and Prince Charles have one thing in common that they have both been ghosted by Meghan and Harry, but kept his harshest criticism reserved for Oprah, reported TMZ.

Targeting Oprah for her recent mental health docuseries 'The Me You Can't See', Thomas claimed that the American host took advantage of a "weakened" Prince Harry to build her own network.

He said, "I have things to say. Oprah Winfrey, for one, I think is playing Harry and Meghan. I think she is using them to build her network and build her new shows and I think she's taken advantage of a very weakened man and has got him to say things that you just shouldn't be saying on television."

On a related note, Oprah already owns a cable channel named 'OWN' that is jointly owned by Discovery Inc. She also owns the Harpo Studios that launched on January 1, 2011, replacing the Discovery Health Channel.

However, her interview with Meghan and Harry got massive attention as compared to her previous interviews.

Accusing her further, Thomas added, "She [Oprah] will disagree of course, and she may even sue me. I don't care. But, the bottom line is she is working with Harry."

Thomas also revealed that he learned of the birth of her new granddaughter Lilibet from Harry and Meghan's public statement, and he found that disappointing.

He said, "I see them both ghosting their families completely and now they are alone in a huge house where they can probably accommodate 20 people in but it's just the 4 of them. I don't think they are going to have relatives over for a barbeque next week or next month."

Coming back to Oprah Winfrey's talk show, the 67-year-old host has worked with Prince Harry quite a bit lately, first by interviewing him and Meghan for their bombshell, tell-all interview which included claims of racism and allegedly turning a blind eye to mental health needs against the royal family.

Most recently, Oprah produced 'The Me You Can't See' with Harry, a miniseries on Apple TV+ about mental health in which the royal made more bold claims about his family and his past struggles.

