Melissa McCarthy’s 'God’s Favorite Idiot' wraps up shooting

By Express News Service

The upcoming Netflix comedy show, God’s Favorite Idiot, starring Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcon, has wrapped shooting in Australia.

According to reports, the team had planned to shoot 16 episodes but halted the production after shooting eight episodes.

While this raised an alarm that the show is being canceled midway, sources close to the project say that rest of the episodes will be canned later.

“We’ve wrapped production on eight episodes of God’s Favorite Idiot, which will premiere next year. Australia has been so welcoming to all of us and we’re thankful for their hospitality,” said Netflix in a statement. The statement added, “We’re grateful to our creative partners Ben and Melissa, along with our amazing cast and crew for their hard work and dedication to bring this show to life.”