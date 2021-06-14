STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Peaky Blinders' actor Paul Anderson to star in WWII action movie 'Immortal'

Actor Paul Anderson, well-known for starring as Arthur Shelby in Peaky Blinders, has been roped in to star in the upcoming WWII action movie Immortal.

Published: 14th June 2021 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 11:17 AM

'Peaky Blinders' actor Paul Anderson

'Peaky Blinders' actor Paul Anderson (Photo| IMDb)

By Express News Service

Finnish filmmaker Jalmari Helander (Rare Exports, Big Game), will direct the feature, which tells the story of an ex-soldier named Aatami (Jorma Tommila), who comes across gold in the deep forests of Lapland.

However, as he tries to bring the loot to the city, a group of Nazi soldiers, lead by a brutal SS officer (Paul Anderson) interfere, and this leads to a battle for the gold.

Petri Jokiranta is also producing Immortal through Subzero Film Entertainment, with Mike Goodridge, Gregory Ouanhon and Antonio Salas serving as executive producers. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions holds world rights outside Nordic, while Nordisk Film has taken Nordic rights. Anderson is also known for The Revenant, Hostiles, and '71. 

