Margot Robbie to take break from social media

Published: 15th June 2021 11:33 AM

Margot Robbie

Actress Margot Robbie (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Margot Robbie recently shared an announcement with her 23.7 million Instagram followers that she will be taking a break from social media. Writing "Ciao for now," she broke the news online.

"Jumping off social media for the time being," she wrote alongside a photo of herself celebrating 'Promising Young Woman', the Oscar-winning film produced by her company LuckyChap Entertainment that starred Carey Mulligan and was written and directed by Emerald Fennell.

She wrote, "Check out @luckychapentertainment if you're interested in what we're up to, otherwise ciao for now!"

It's been over a month since Robbie last posted on Instagram, sharing a video from Chanel's Cruise 2021/22 show in May. In fact, the 'I, Tonya alum' often goes weeks or months without publishing content on her account. So, some fans didn't seem too surprised by the move. "Girl you were already off of social media. Love u though," one commenter wrote. Another joked, "Oh my god, you finally posted."

Robbie didn't give a reason for her social media departure, although she has been quite busy lately. As per E! News, she's set to star in and produce the new movies 'Barbie' and 'Marian', and fans can see her reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the DC Entertainment film 'The Suicide Squad', which debuts in August.

