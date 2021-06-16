'Greenland' sequel in development; Gerard Buttler, Morena Baccarin to reprise roles

By Express News Service

A sequel to 2020’s Greenland is reportedly already in the works, with leads Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin set to reprise their roles from the first instalment. Director Ric Roman Waugh is also reported to be returning as director for the second part, as is writer Chris Sparling.

In the first Greenland movie, Butler and Baccarin star as structural engineer John Garrity and his wife, Allison, whose family’s lives turn upside down by the sudden redirecting of a dangerous comet set to fall on Earth.

In the upcoming sequel, the Garrity family must leave their Greenland bunker behind and navigate across a frozen landscape to find a new safe place.

Apart from the Greenland franchise, Gerard Butler was last seen in London Has Fallen in 2017. Morena Baccarin, on the other hand, has films like The Good House and Last Looks in the pipeline.