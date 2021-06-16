STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jack Black, Ice Cube in talks to headline Sony’s comedy film 'Oh Hell No'

The comedy has a script written by Scot Armstrong, Tracy Oliver, Jessica Gao and Rodney Rothman. The production is set to hit floors on July 1, 2022.

Actor Jack Black (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actor Jack Black is in negotiations to star with Ice Cube in Sony’s upcoming comedy Oh Hell No.
According to reports, the project, which is to be directed by Kitao Sakurai, follows Sherman (Black), who falls in love with Will’s (Cube) mom, who has only one thing to say about that, “Oh hell no.”

The comedy has a script written by Scot Armstrong, Tracy Oliver, Jessica Gao and Rodney Rothman. The production is set to hit floors on July 1, 2022. Brittany Morrissey is overseeing for the studio, while Matt Tolmach is producing through Matt Tolmach Productions with Black and Roz Music.

Sakurai is well-known for directing and producing The Eric Andre Show. He most recently directed and co-wrote Netflix’s Bad Trip. Cube is known for starring in Ride Along and its sequel. His other film credits include Boyz N the Hood, Three Kings, xXx: State of the Union, Are We There Yet? as well as the Friday, Barbershop and 21 Jump Street franchise.

Black, who is fresh from the success of the Jumanji franchise, is starring with Cate Blanchett in Lionsgate’s feature adaptation of Borderlands.
 

