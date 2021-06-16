STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale to play leads in Netflix limited series 'The Watcher'

The Watcher reportedly follows a married couple (Watts, Cannavale) who move into their dream home and start facing threats in the form of letters from a stalker.

Published: 16th June 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Oscar-nominated actress Naomi Watts

Oscar-nominated actress Naomi Watts (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale have been roped in to play the leads in The Watcher, a Netflix limited series from Ryan Murphy and his frequent collaborator Ian Brennan.

The Watcher reportedly follows a married couple (Watts, Cannavale) who move into their dream home and start facing threats in the form of letters from a stalker.

The series marks a reunion of the leads Watts and Cannavale, who feature together in the upcoming feature Once Upon a Time in Staten Island.

Filming of The Watcher, inspired by true incidents that happened around 1905, is set to begin in the fall.
Watts has Amazon’s remake of horror cult classic Goodnight Mommy, which is currently being filmed, in the lineup including Lakewood and Infinite Storm.

On the TV front, she recently portrayed Gretchen Carlson in the Showtime limited series The Loudest Voice. Cannavale, on the other hand, co-stars in the Netflix comedy Thunder Force. He next will be seen in the films Jolt, Seriously Red, Blonde and Lapham Rising.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naomi Watts The Watcher Netflix
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp