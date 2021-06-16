Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale to play leads in Netflix limited series 'The Watcher'

By Express News Service

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale have been roped in to play the leads in The Watcher, a Netflix limited series from Ryan Murphy and his frequent collaborator Ian Brennan.

The Watcher reportedly follows a married couple (Watts, Cannavale) who move into their dream home and start facing threats in the form of letters from a stalker.

The series marks a reunion of the leads Watts and Cannavale, who feature together in the upcoming feature Once Upon a Time in Staten Island.

Filming of The Watcher, inspired by true incidents that happened around 1905, is set to begin in the fall.

Watts has Amazon’s remake of horror cult classic Goodnight Mommy, which is currently being filmed, in the lineup including Lakewood and Infinite Storm.

On the TV front, she recently portrayed Gretchen Carlson in the Showtime limited series The Loudest Voice. Cannavale, on the other hand, co-stars in the Netflix comedy Thunder Force. He next will be seen in the films Jolt, Seriously Red, Blonde and Lapham Rising.

