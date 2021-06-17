STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Right to remain uncertain

The baby is more forthcoming in its outpouring of grief in a space Danielle (Rachel Sennott) – just finishing college – is least interested in, and something that transforms into her own purgatory.

Published: 17th June 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Shiva Baby'

A still from 'Shiva Baby'

By Aditya Shrikrishna
Express News Service

If you are not particularly enthusiastic or enthused by the prospect of carefully wrapped bundles of lifeforms, is there anything more disconcerting than a crying baby in a public space, one where silence is recommended? In Emma Seligman’s Shiva Baby – streaming on MUBI – this bundle of joy is in constant distress, showing more painful emotions than the grieving relatives and rest of the neighbourhood at the shiva (Jewish mourning ritual). 

The baby is more forthcoming in its outpouring of grief in a space Danielle (Rachel Sennott) – just finishing college – is least interested in, and something that transforms into her own purgatory. For her parents, it is a social activity doubling up as a networking opportunity to make sure their young daughter finds a job and gathers the pieces of her life. Danielle, who’d rather prefer solitary confinement, is boxed in with nosy relatives, an encounter with her ex-girlfriend Maya (Molly Gordon), and the unexpected arrival of Max, with whom Danielle has an arrangement via a sugar baby app. 

At the shiva, she finds out that Max used to work with her father a long time ago and is married to Kim, a successful entrepreneur aka the shiksa (not stopping to explain all the Jewish references is one of Seligman’s best decisions), as referred to by the elderly Jewish congregation. The bundle of lifeform belongs to Max and Kim. The title, therefore, takes multiple connotations. The plain “Shiva Baby” or in the context of Max and Danielle, the lascivious “Shiva, baby!” or the anxiety-ridden scream of the set up “SHIVA! BABY!”

Seligman’s formal approach is to compound all of Danielle’s troubles into a chamber drama, a panic attack bubble that expands exponentially. The magic is in how we wait for the bubble to burst but it stops short at every opportune moment. The drama and comedy tease this explosion while Danielle’s implosion is always in focus. Her eating disorder is spoken of in hushed tones, her ambition and future are questioned and her reunion with Maya takes a predictable but compelling turn. Seligman’s deconstruction of Danielle’s breakdown is a counterculture argument against the pressures of being a young adult today, expected to be naturally driven, mature and successful beyond their age.

Just this past week a tweet went viral about how the best thing young people can do early in their career is to work on weekends. Shiva Baby unpacks this insensitivity and the burden of obligation dropped on the millennial populace and often, disproportionately on women. A couple of success stories and unicorns has led to the romanticization of a certain workplace culture or the workplace itself, a life defined by career and economic prosperity in the age of unprecedented economic inequality.

The theme unravels when Maya and Danielle are cleaning up vomit, Danielle volunteering for the job to get away to a quieter place and their chat inevitably turns towards Kim. Maya notices that Danielle cannot look away. Danielle’s frustration since discovering multiple facts about Max exposes itself, she thinks Kim is an old mother who is mean and doesn’t have sex. Maya, the ambitious and sorted of the two, plays by the rules of the burden – she gives straight facts. She describes Kim as someone close to her role model, whom she wants to be like fifteen years from now, a hot businesswoman, maybe a single mom who owns multiple companies and is so stressed out, but “you can’t tell because she’s so chill about it”. She cannot afford to show the stress, the anxiety needs a façade, one Danielle is unable to create for herself. While Maya romanticizes it, Danielle despises the culture to the point of despising Kim herself.

“You are projecting a lot of misogyny now”, says Maya. She is right. Also, wrong. Molly Gordon’s performance is one of the delightful, stress-free parts of Shiva Baby. She shifts between empathy for Danielle’s condition and disdain for an ex, with tremendous agility. Gordon’s performance gives a peek into the kind of bond both once shared, one where their worse qualities complement each other to make a whole that works. 

“You think Malibu Barbie isn’t pretty?”, she asks Danielle referring to Kim, with just the perfect dollop of sarcasm that on a different day could have elicited a laugh out of Danielle. And in that rare private space at the elaborate shiva, they find their independent calling and that of Emma Seligman’s extraordinary debut feature film. A cry for the right to remain uncertain.

Biweekly Binge

A fortnightly column on what’s good in the vast ocean of content in the streaming platforms around you

Film: Shiva Baby
Streaming on: MUBI

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiva Baby
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp