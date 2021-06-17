'Scream 5' shooting completed, film to release in January 2022

By Express News Service

The final cut of Scream 5 is complete. In an Instagram post, the co-director of the film Tyler Gillett revealed that the sequel to the horror franchise is “picture locked,” meaning that the edit of the film is now set as it moves into other stages of post-production.

The post includes a photo of a studio, where the score was being recorded. In a similar post, the film’s other director, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin announced that the background score is also complete.

The director duo had previously collaborated on 2019’s Ready or Not. They had previously mentioned that they have a lot of reverence for the genre, as well as for the work of Scream creator Wes Craven.

The film sees the return of the franchise’s main cast, including Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, David Arquette as Dewey Riley, and Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. Scream 5 is scheduled to release on January 14, 2022.