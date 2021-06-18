STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Cynthia Erivo to star in and produce 'The Rose' remake

The musical romantic drama follows a self-destructive female rock star who struggles in dealing with the constant pressures of her career and the demands of those who surround her.

Published: 18th June 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo (Photo | Cynthia Erivo, Instagram)

By Express News Service

Actor Cynthia Erivo will produce and star in the titular role in the remake of the Bette Midler-starrer The Rose.

The musical romantic drama follows a self-destructive female rock star who struggles in dealing with the constant pressures of her career and the demands of those who surround her. Erivo’s take on the story is said to “put a contemporary lens on the high price of fame.”

The original film was directed by Mark Rydell and starred Midler, Frederic Forrest and the late Alan Bates, and Harry Dean Stanton.

 It was loosely based on the life of Janis Joplin and to date, is popularly considered to be the quintessential film about fame and addiction. The movie went on to earn four Oscar nominations.

The project is yet to name its writer and director. Erivo will produce the remake film with Solome Williams under her newly launched production banner Edith’s Daughter. The label has a first-look deal with MRC Television and Civic Center Media.

Richard Ruiz, Searchlight’s director of development, and creative executive Cornelia Burleigh will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Meanwhile, Erivo recently wrapped production on Disney’s live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, in which she plays the Blue Fairy. She recently starred as Aretha Franklin in Nat Geo’s limited series Genius: Aretha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cynthia Erivo The Rose remake
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp