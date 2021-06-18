Cynthia Erivo to star in and produce 'The Rose' remake

By Express News Service

Actor Cynthia Erivo will produce and star in the titular role in the remake of the Bette Midler-starrer The Rose.

The musical romantic drama follows a self-destructive female rock star who struggles in dealing with the constant pressures of her career and the demands of those who surround her. Erivo’s take on the story is said to “put a contemporary lens on the high price of fame.”

The original film was directed by Mark Rydell and starred Midler, Frederic Forrest and the late Alan Bates, and Harry Dean Stanton.

It was loosely based on the life of Janis Joplin and to date, is popularly considered to be the quintessential film about fame and addiction. The movie went on to earn four Oscar nominations.

The project is yet to name its writer and director. Erivo will produce the remake film with Solome Williams under her newly launched production banner Edith’s Daughter. The label has a first-look deal with MRC Television and Civic Center Media.

Richard Ruiz, Searchlight’s director of development, and creative executive Cornelia Burleigh will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Meanwhile, Erivo recently wrapped production on Disney’s live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, in which she plays the Blue Fairy. She recently starred as Aretha Franklin in Nat Geo’s limited series Genius: Aretha.