Ewan McGregor to headline adventure drama 'Everest'

Ewan McGregor is all set to star as the late British mountaineering legend George Mallory in the upcoming adventure drama, Everest. The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman is set to helm the film off of writer Sheldon Turner’s screenplay.

Also starring Mark Strong and Sam Heughan, Everest will have cinematography and music by Martin Ruhe and T.Bone Burnett, respectively. Production designer Oliver Scholl is also onboard the project.

Everest will be introduced to buyers at the Cannes Virtual Market during the prestigious Cannes film festival, being held this year from July 6 to 17. Shooting for the film begins in January next year, in the UK and Italy, according to Hollywood Reporter.