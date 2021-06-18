STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Peter Dinklage's 'Toxic Avenger' movie adds Elijah Wood, Julia Davis

Directed by Macon Blair, the reboot will be a contemporary re-imagining of Troma Entertainment's 1984 low-budget action-comedy hit.

Published: 18th June 2021 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Peter Dinklage (Photo | AP)

Actor Peter Dinklage (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Elijah Wood and Julia Davis will feature alongside Peter Dinklage in Legendary's reboot of the 1984 film "Toxic Avenger".

Directed by Macon Blair, the reboot will be a contemporary re-imagining of Troma Entertainment's 1984 low-budget action-comedy hit.

Blair has also penned the script for the film, which will follow a struggling everyman who, when pushed into a vat of toxic waste, is transformed into a mutant freak.

The man must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends, and his community from the forces of corruption and greed.

The details of Wood and Davis' characters have not been disclosed, reported Deadline.

Recently, actor Kevin Bacon was roped in by the makers for the role of the antagonist in the movie.

Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige will also star in the film, which will cover environmental themes and subvert the superhero genre in the vein of "Deadpool".

Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz from Troma Entertainment will serve as producers.

The long and successful run of "The Toxic Avenger" spawned sequels "The Toxic Avenger Part II" (1989) and "The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie" (1989).

A third independent sequel, titled "Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV", was released in 2000.

The intellectual property (IP) also became a stage musical production, a children's cartoon TV series and a Marvel comic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peter Dinklage Toxic Avenger Julia Davis Elijah Wood
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp