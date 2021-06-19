STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

LA Lakers front office comedy series in the works at Netflix with Mindy Kaling, Elaine Ko

The 10-episode show will be penned by "The Modern Family" alum Elaine Ko, while Mindy Kaling, who has previously starred in and backed workplace comedy series "The Office", will executive produce.

Published: 19th June 2021 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Mindy Kaling

Hollywood actor Mindy Kaling (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streaming platform Netflix has given a straight-to-series order to a workplace comedy inspired by the front office of American basketball team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 10-episode show will be penned by "The Modern Family" alum Elaine Ko, while Mindy Kaling, who has previously starred in and backed workplace comedy series "The Office", will executive produce.

According to Variety, the untitled series is inspired by the personal and professional dynamic between the family owners and front office team that together run one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports -- the Los Angeles Lakers.

The workplace comedy follows fictional team governor Eliza Reed as she navigates National Basketball Association (NBA) ownership and family drama with her best friend by her side.

Ko will also serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series.

President of the Lakers Jeanie Buss, Lakers executive director Linda Rambis as well as Howard Klein of 3 Arts will be executive producing.

Warner Bros Television, where Kaling's eponymous banner is under an overall deal, will produce.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mindy Kaling Elaine Ko Netflix
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp