STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

BAFTA sets date for 2022 award ceremony, venue not confirmed

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the BAFTAs were held in April this year as opposed to its traditional March date.

Published: 21st June 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

BAFTA awards

BAFTA awards (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) on Monday announced March 13 as the date for its 2022 film awards ceremony.

The event will be broadcast in the UK on BBC One, according to a press release.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the BAFTAs were held in April this year as opposed to its traditional March date.

While there has been no confirmation of venue, the BAFTAs have been held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall for the past few years.

The 2021 BAFTA film awards saw Chloe Zhao win best director for "Nomadland" with the film's lead Frances McDormand being named best actress.

Anthony Hopkins won the best actor BAFTA for "The Father", with Youn Yuh-Jung and Daniel Kaluuya bagging the award in the supporting acting categories.

In 2020, BAFTA undertook a wide-ranging review and introduced changes for the 2021 film awards as part of an ongoing process of levelling the playing field for all entered films.

The full timeline and eligibility details for the film awards 2022 will be announced in due course, the British Academy added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BAFTA BAFTA ceremony date
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp