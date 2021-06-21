'Suits' star Gina Torres joins romantic comedy 'The Perfect Find'

By Express News Service

Actor Gina Torres has boarded Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy The Perfect Find.

Torres replaces Niecy Nash, who departed following a scheduling conflict. The film is headlined by Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers.

Based on the novel by Tia Williams, The Perfect Find is directed by Numa Perrier, who also wrote the script along with Leigh Davenport.

The story follows a 40-year-old woman who risks her high-stakes career, ticking biological clock, bank account as she risks it all for an intensely lusty secret romance with the one person who could destroy her comeback.