Anne Hathaway to topline 'The Idea of You' adaptation

Published: 22nd June 2021 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar winner Anne Hathaway is set to play the lead role in the film adaptation of author Robinne Lee's novel "The Idea of You".

The project is being jointly developed by Amazon Studios and Welle Entertainment, reported Deadline.

Tony-nominated actor and filmmaker Jennifer Westfeldt is adapting the screenplay based on the 2017 bestselling book.

The story is about Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother.

Sophie's husband Dan left her for a younger woman, and now he has cancelled his Coachella trip with their 15-year old daughter.

Sophie picks up the pieces and braves the crowds and desert heat.

There, she meets 24 year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon.

The project will be backed by Cathy Schulman's Welle Entertainment shingle along with Gabrielle Union and her production banner I'll Have Another.

Hathaway, who won an Oscar for best supporting actress for 2012 movie "Les Miserables", most recently featured in HBO Max's heist comedy "Locked Down" and Amazon's anthology series "Solos".

The actor will next star in Apple TV Plus' miniseries "We Crashed", based on the podcast "WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork" by Wondery.

