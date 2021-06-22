STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chrissy Teigen reveals how she is doing amid bullying scandal

She fielded a number of questions regarding the controversy that has led to her stepping away from partnerships and retailers shelving her products.

Published: 22nd June 2021 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen spoke out for the first time on camera since becoming the centre of a cyberbullying scandal last month.

The model was captured by TMZ as she pulled into the carport of her West Hollywood abode on Monday, reported Fox News.

She fielded a number of questions regarding the controversy that has led to her stepping away from partnerships and retailers shelving her products.

"I have no idea about the Oprah interview," Teigen said about reports that she is "in talks" for a potential Meghan Markle-style sit-down interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

The mother-of-two also said that she has been doing "good" amid the public debacle while laughing at other questions pointed at Courtney Stodden.

Stodden, who identifies as non-binary, called out Teigen for years of unwarranted social media bullying and recently said they would "consider" joining Teigen during the sit-down "if it helps people."

Elsewhere in the interview, Teigen shared she has been leaning on her husband and singer John Legend through the difficult time.

"Oh my God, he's been everything," she told the videographer of Legend. "He's my everything."

Teigen was also asked about how she's been spending her time amid the weeks-long scandal, to which she replied "diamond painting."

Teigen has been at the centre of scathing cyberbullying allegations made by reality stars Stodden, Farrah Abraham, Lindsay Lohan and most recently, fashion designer Michael Costello. 

