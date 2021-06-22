Lorde announces new album 'Solar Power', world tour dates

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Lorde is back, and she's ready to rule your playlists once again! Nearly a week after dropping her new summer track 'Solar Power', the singer has announced the release date and tracklist of her upcoming third album of the same name.

The Grammy-winning singer's third album 'Solar Power', which is the first in four years, is set to release on August 20, 2021, reported Variety.

A 12-track song list was released for the upcoming album, the title track of which came out to preview the album 11 days ago, timed to a solar eclipse.

Some of the song titles, like the closing 'Oceanic Feeling', confirm that the singer is in a very summery and not-so-black-clad mode on her first album since 2017's 'Melodrama', with producer Jack Antonoff back on board for the follow-up.

"The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I'm outdoors," Lorde said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

She added, "In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I've learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through. ... The first song ('Solar Power') is the first of the rays. It's about that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June."

The announcement also added that Lorde, "to honour the natural world," will release it in "a first-of-its-kind, disc-less format. An eco-conscious Music Box will be available for purchase as an alternative to a CD" for retail, with the extra printed content and a high-quality download that will include two exclusive bonus tracks.

Lorde said, "I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD. I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that's committed to the evolving nature of a modern album."

However, Lorde is not going altogether disc-less in the 'Solar Power' rollout. Although vinyl was not mentioned as part of the announcement, her webstore shows three different LP versions of the album on sale (the most deluxe of which sold out within minutes of the album announcement).

The album track list:

1. The Path

2. Solar Power

3. California

4. Stoned in the Nail Salon

5. Fallen Fruit

6. Secrets From a Girl (Who's Seen It All)

7. The Man with An Axe

8. Dominoes

9. Big Star

10. Leader of a New Regime

11. Mood Ring

12. Oceanic Feeling

Lorde also announced the dates for her 2022 world tour, which kicks off on February 26 in New Zealand and lands in North America on April 3 in Nashville. Her final US date will be May 7, 2022, in Santa Barbara.

Lorde's last album was 2017's 'Melodrama'. She released her debut LP, 'Pure Heroine', in 2013. The singer became an overnight success in 2013 with the release of 'Pure Heroine' with the lead single 'Royals'.