Rapper Cardi B to reprise her role as Leysa for 'Fast and Furious 10'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Cardi B will reprise her "Fast 9" character in the tenth and final film of the popular action franchise, lead star and producer Vin Diesel has revealed.

The hip hop star plays Leysa, who has a connection to Diesel's Dom, in the upcoming film.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Diesel said, "We are very much excited to evolve her (Cardi B) character and to expand it to the finale. She made it just in time. She came in 'Fast 9' just in time."

"Fast 9" is the second film outing for Cardi B, since her role in the 2019 crime drama "Hustlers".

The ninth installment of the action drama franchise also stars previous cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Kurt Russell, with John Cena and Michael Rooker as the new additions.