Jack Huston to write and star in The Count of Monte Cristo adaptation

By Express News Service

Actor Jack Huston is all set to write and star in a modern-day adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo.

Hailing from Constantin Films, the project has been in development for a while and will see Huston portray Nicolas Cristo, a broken and betrayed man, who after being locked away for over a decade, decides to fight and bring justice to a world that seems more cruel and corrupt than the one taken from him.

Contrary to the original Alexandre Dumas novel, this adaptation will be set in Asia and the United States.

The film will be directed by Stephen Fung (Into The Badlands, Wu Assassins). Fung will also executive produce the film.

Huston will also executive produce along with Ian Duncan and Simon Boyes with Constantin Film’s Oliver Berben and Robert Kulzer. Constantin EVP of TV Brandon Zimon, along with creative executives Colin Scully and Alex Westmore will also oversee the project.

This is the latest adaptation of the popular novel in works, the most popular being the 1950s British series. There are other versions too in development. Writers Lydia Adetunji and Amit Gupta were recently developing a version with Banijay’s Neon Ink.

Last year, Germany’s Leonine teamed up with Christian Alvart’s Syrreal Entertainment for a version.

Huston, well known for Fargo, recently wrapped production on House of Gucci. He is all set to star in Amazon series Expat.