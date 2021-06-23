STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nicki Minaj defends Michael B Jordan over name of his new rum brand

Hollywood star Michael B Jordan has been accused of cultural appropriation over the name of his new rum brand.

Published: 23rd June 2021 07:25 PM

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan has been accused of cultural appropriation over the name of his new rum brand, and rapper Nicki Minaj has come out in defense of the actor.

Jordan has named his new product J'Ouvert Rum. J'ouvert is a large street party held annually as part of Carnival in many Caribbean islands (primarily in the Lesser Antilles) and in areas where Caribbean peoples have immigrated.

Reposting users' comment taking issue with the rum brand's name on her Instagram account, Minaj believes that Jordan didn't intentionally mean to offend Caribbean people.

"I'm sure MBJ didn't intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive," she captioned her post, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Minaj still suggested that Jordan changes the name of his rum brand.

She added: "but now that you are aware, change the name and continue to flourish & prosper."

The original comment shared by her slammed the decision to name Jordan's rum brand, which the user explained is "a broken down version of the French Jour Ouvert, the morning time referred to as day open".

