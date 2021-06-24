STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jennifer Aniston clarifies 'there's no oddness at all' with ex Brad Pitt

They were married from 2000 to 2005. The exes rekindled their friendship following Brad's divorce with actor Angelina Jolie.

Published: 24th June 2021 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Actors and exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite backstage at SAG awards.

Actors and exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite backstage at SAG awards. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston in a recent interview clarified that she is on good terms with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, sharing that there is no awkwardness between them and they are 'buddies'.

People Magazine reported that the Emmy star reunited with Brad in September for a live table reading of 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'. On Wednesday, she talked about the same when radio jockey Howard Stern questioned her about her equation with Brad.

"It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," Aniston said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, as she appeared alongside her Friends costars, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

"And we speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be," Aniston continued.

Talking about the love interests they portrayed on the virtual reading session of 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High', she said, "We had fun, and it was for a great cause, [Sean Penn's community relief nonprofit] CORE."

On a related note, the last time Jennifer and Brad acted together was for an episode of 'Friends'.

They were married from 2000 to 2005. The exes rekindled their friendship following Brad's divorce with actor Angelina Jolie. Brad attended Jennifer's 50th birthday in 2019. He and Jennifer also shared a friendly moment at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

'The Morning Show' actor was later married to Justin Theroux, from 2015 to 2017. The two remain on friendly terms and still FaceTime each other.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, Brad has been linked to model Nicole Poturalski.

