Jerry Seinfeld to star in and direct 'Unfrosted' for Netflix

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Stand-up comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld will act and direct a Netflix movie about the creation of the Pop-Tart.

According to Variety, Seinfeld will also produce the comedy feature film, titled "Unfrosted".

Co-written with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder, the project is inspired by a joke he told on the stand-up stage about the world-shaking invention of Pop-Tarts.

Seinfeld had also used the joke during his last stand-up special "23 Hours to Kill", which was released in 2020.

Netflix and Seinfeld have collaborated for interview series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee", as well as two comedy specials -- "23 Hours to Kill" and 2017's "Jerry Before Seinfeld".

The streamer also landed worldwide rights to his classic sitcom "Seinfeld" in a five-year deal worth USD 500 million, with the series hitting the service later this year.

"Unfrosted" will start production in 2022.