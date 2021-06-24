STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kim Kardashian gets permanent restraining order against alleged stalker

She also claimed that he posted troubling messages about her online, including frustrations about not being able to get inside her home, which was enough for Kim to go running to court for help. 

Published: 24th June 2021 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian (File | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American reality TV star Kim Kardashian will have a court-ordered force field around her permanently to deter an obsessed fan who was allegedly harassing her online.

According to the legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Kim was granted a permanent restraining order against Charles Peter Zelenoff, who she alleged was stalking her for a long time, while also expressing a burning desire to get close to her.

During an earlier hearing on the same matter where Kim was present via audio; her team tried to push the legal restraining order to five years, but were only granted three because the court found Zelenoff was not threatening her.

But, as they did find a basis in Kim's stalking claim, they passed a new order that extends the restraining order.

According to TMZ, Zelenoff will now have to stay away from Kim and her family and avoid contacting or harassing her for the said amount of time. Zelenoff did not push back much on the argument and did not say much in his defense.

In her original filing, Kim claimed that Zelenoff had been "stalking" her for months, expressing bizarre desires to pursue a relationship with her, while also apparently making stops outside her home, and filming it.

She also claimed that he posted troubling messages about her online, including frustrations about not being able to get inside her home, which was enough for Kim to go running to court for help. 

