Simon Cowell to judge musical game show 'Walk The Line'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Television personality Simon Cowell is set to judge "Walk The Line", a new musical reality show with a gaming element.

According to Deadline, the project is the latest format from Cowell's production house Syco Entertainment.

The six-part series will be produced for ITV in partnership with Lifted Entertainment, the ITV Studios banner behind "Love Island" and "I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!".

The top two performers on the upcoming show will face a nail-biting decision to be crowned champion -- they either "cash out" with a tempting cash prize, or walk the line and play on.

In case they decide to stay in and top the leaderboard, they will then progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers.

The longer the performers can stay in the contest, the bigger the prize money.

"Walk The Line" is slated to premiere later this year.