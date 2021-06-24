Title of Transformers 6 announced

By Express News Service

Paramount Studios has unveiled the title of the next installment of the Transformers franchise in a virtual press event on Tuesday to mark the commencement of the film’s production.

The film has been titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Filmmaker Steven Caple Jr, best-known for directing Creed II, will be directing the new chapter.

This will be the first Transformers film to be not helmed by Michael Bay, who directed the first five films in the franchise, with Transformers: The Last Knight in 2017 marking his last directorial. Bay, who was one of the producers of the 2019 spin-off, Bumblebee, is not attached to the sixth film.