Smallville animated series in development

By Express News Service

Ever since Tom Welling revived his role as Clark Kent during the CW Arrowverse’s Crisis On Infinite Earth’s event, fans have been waiting to see more of Smallville, and now it seems their requests have been answered.

In a Twitter post, Welling talks about how he and co-star Michael Rosenbaum are currently developing a Smallville animated series, which would feature original characters. He and Rosenbaum hope to have as much of the original cast return as possible to reprise their respective roles.

Though much of the details for the animated series remain unknown, fans are hopeful the series will pick up where it left off after its final episode in Season 10, which ended in 2011. Smallville ran for ten seasons on both Warner Brothers and The CW. Though the series had a humble beginning it gathered attention by introducing more new and exciting DC characters such as Green Arrow played by Justin Hartley, Cyborg played by Lee Thompson Young, Impulse played by Kyle Gallner, and Aquaman played by Alan Ritchson.