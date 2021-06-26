STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde and Spike Jonze join 'Babylon'

Published: 26th June 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Tobey Maguire (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Phoebe Tonkin and Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Jonze are set to join Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon.

The film co-stars Jovan Adepo, Katherine Waterston, Li Jun Li, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, PJ Byrne, Damon Gupton and Flea.

Chazelle’s wife, Olivia Hamilton, is producing with Marc Platt and Matthew Plouffe, while Maguire is executive producing alongside Adam Siegel and Helen Estabrook. The film’s production is slated to start next week in Los Angeles, and Chazelle. As of now, Babylon isn’t slated to hit select theatres until December 25, 2022 and would most likely release world wide on January 6, 2023.

Wilde recently wrapped her directorial thriller Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles. She’ll next direct the gymnastics drama Perfect starring Thomasin McKenzie as Kerri Strug, and she’s also attached to direct a Spider-Woman film for Sony. Maguire hasn’t been seen on the big screen since the 2014 chess drama Pawn Sacrifice. As for Tonkin, she starred in The Vampire Diaries spinoff The Originals.

