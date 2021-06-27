STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Counting on country music

This city-based musician is relying on a unique fundraiser to fuel his dream of going to Nashville, USA, to produce his first album.
 

Published: 27th June 2021 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

Sheridan Brass

Sheridan Brass

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

Sheridan Brass has haboured a dream to go to Nashville, USA for as long as he can remember. The American city is nothing less than the 'it place' for country music, and as a country artiste himself, Bengaluru-based Brass knew it’s where he wants to be to work on his first album.

A musician turning to fundraising to make his dream come true is not new but Brass has decided to do it differently. Recently, he launched a campaign called Building the Nashville Dream, and the words were chosen with care. Because Brass plans to build this dream brick by brick.

Donators can buy virtual bricks of Rs 2,000 each and with 3,750 of these, the musician would have collected enough to head to Nashville for six months and rent a place and studio to record his album. "I wanted to raise funds in a way where people can visualise the dream with me and be invested in my journey as well," says the 33-year-old. 

The bricks may be virtual but they come with benefits. For example, those who buy a lone brick get a shout-out on Brass’ weekly Sunday shows on Facebook, their name on a virtual brick wall that’s a part of his online show. Other benefits for those who buy five, 10, 25 and 50 bricks include private concerts and an inclusion in his album credits. 

The Grand Ole Opry, he explains, is like the holy grail for country musicians. Getting to Nashville for six months is the goal, and he is 400 bricks closer to achieving this. "I am hoping to close the fundraiser by the year-end and get to the US by March next year," says Brass, who grew up listening to Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers and Willie Nelson, among others.

Though a big fan of the genre, Brass knows it isn't all that popular in India - something he wishes to change with his music. "It's sad because country music holds family, love and hospitality close to its heart, and these are all things India is known for too," he says.

Brass has even dubbed himself a 'country music evangelist' and with his album, he hopes to infuse hints of Indian elements with instruments like the sarangi or tabla in some tracks. "I want to spread word about the Indian country music scene abroad and help the genre become more welcoming back home," he says. 

(For more details about Brass' campaign, reach out to him on countryboysheridan@gmail.com)

TAGS
Sheridan Brass Country music Nashville
