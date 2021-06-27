STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Julie Delpy says she didn't turn down 'Before' film sequel, fourth movie was never in works 

Julie Delpy said she, along with director Richard Linklater and co-star Ethan Hawke, decided to not make a fourth 'Before' film.

Published: 27th June 2021 07:34 PM

Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke served as producers and co-writers along with Linklater on the two 'Before' sequels.

Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke served as producers and co-writers along with Linklater on the two 'Before' sequels. (Photo | Columbia Pictures)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Following reports that Julie Delpy said no to a fourth film in the popular "Before" series with director Richard Linklater and co-star Ethan Hawke, the actor-filmmaker said her remarks were misinterpreted because the follow-up was never in development.

Earlier in the week, in an interview with a French news outlet, Delpy had also talked about mulling over retirement from the film industry.

In order to set the record straight, the actor told Variety that the trio - Linklater, Hawke and she - couldn't come up with a good enough idea to take the series forward.

"What happened was that we -- all three of us -- agreed that we couldn't come up with something good for a fourth one. It's that simple. We didn't fight. We're not on bad terms. Everyone's happy. It's so much drama for nothing. We just didn't come up with a good idea," she said.

Delpy played Celine to Hawke's Jesse in the 1995 movie "Before Sunrise" about two strangers who meet on a train and strike up a conversation.

A sequel "Before Sunset" was released in 2004 and a third film "Before Midnight" was released in 2013.

Delpy and Hawke served as producers and co-writers along with Linklater on the two films.

The 51-year-old French-American actor said they had promised each other that they wouldn't feel "forced" to make a fourth movie.

"If we didn't find something. why push it and make a bad fourth one instead of keeping it a good trilogy?" Delpy mused.

She said there was a short exchange between the trio about one idea. "But it was basically an idea that none of us liked. That was the end of it. It was half of a bad idea that went around and we were like, 'Let's not do it'", Delpy added. 

Delpy is looking forward to the premiere of "On the Verge", a Netflix series she created, co-directed and stars in about women in their mid-40s to mid-50s.

